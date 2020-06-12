Timmy Trumpet officially presents brand new label SINPHONY

By Pol Torà 4

Timmy Trumpet and Spinnin’ Records have officially announced the launch of the Australian icon’s very own record sub-label SINPHONY. As previous megastars like Tiësto (Musical Freedom), Don Diablo (Hexagon), Oliver Heldens (Heldeep) or KSHMR (Dharma) have in the past, Timmy Trumpet is the next Spinnin’ artist to take this crucial step in his career.

Like any other artist out there, Timmy Trumpet has had a very strange and unexpected year. He definitely started 2020 in a massive way, dropping tunes like ‘The Anthem‘ with the legends Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and ‘Falling‘ with Nicky Romero. However, after the pandemic took over the world, he had to quickly reorganise his projects to keep his brand current, and that’s exactly what he did. Not only has he continued to put out incredible tracks like ‘Armageddon‘ with Florian Picasso and ‘911‘ with R3hab, but he also made sure to successfully interact with his followers by playing an epic livestream set that amazingly reached over 1 million fans.

Now, the Sydney-born artist, who turned 38 years old on Tuesday, has made the decision that every big producer must make in order to keep growing as an artist. By kickstarting his own imprint, Timmy will not only be able to manage his own releases but he also has the chance to build a legacy, making of SINPHONY a platform for electronic dance music in Australia. After several years striving to get into the main scene, he has gone on to become a music ambassador for his country and this news will help encourage more talent in the scene.

To celebrate this fantastic achievement, Timmy Trumpet is putting out the first release on SINPHONY today. This comes as a high quality mega collab along with KSHMR and Zafrir called ‘The Prayer‘. Listen to it below:

Image Credit: Timmy Trumpet via Facebook