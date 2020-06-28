Tomorrowland releases trio of face masks and announces weekly Ibiza Sunset Mix

By Phil Thüne 3

While the world is still fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, more and more countries are starting to open up gradually, allowing small events and gatherings to take place. Many of the restrictions of the ‘new normal’ include mandatory face masks when entering stores, using public transport, or going to restaurants. So loads of companies are taking the chance and are releasing their own set of masks, one of these is Tomorrowland. TML by Tomorrowland, the fashion brand associated with the festival, just released a set of masks for purchase on the website.

In addition to the stylish masks, available in all black, black with print and ‘Ibiza Sunset Yellow/Orange’, Tomorrowland has also announced that the Mambo Brothers will play an ‘Ibiza Sunset Mix‘ every Sunday at 7 pm CEST on One World Radio. One World Radio is the official radio station hosted by Tomorrowland, launched last year as part of the 15th-anniversary celebration and is now available permanently rather than just for a limited time, as originally planned.

The masks are now available on the official Tomorrowland online store for EUR 18.00 each, plus any applicable shipping costs and the first Ibiza Sunset Mix by the Mambo Brothers, originally aired on June 21st, is now available to re-listen on the Tomorrowland website as well. Check the masks out via this link, see the full history of mixes here and don’t forget to tune in on Sunday for a new edition!

Image Credit: Tomorrowland