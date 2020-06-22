We Rave You Magazine: June edition is now available

By Jake Gable 17

Following huge April and May editions of the new digital magazine, We Rave You is proud to present June’s issue, featuring a whole range of exclusive content. Previously interviewing the likes of RÜFÜS DU SOL, Deborah De Luca, MK, Jonas Blue, MORTEN, Boris Brejcha, KSHMR, and many more, the new edition includes exclusive interviews with:

Vini Vici – The cover stars talk us through their psy-trance sound and how their influence on the industry has seen the sub-genre boom in recent years.

SOFI TUKKER – Following collaborations with the likes of NERVO, and Gorgon City, the American duo tell us all about their influences and rapid rise.

Kryder – Relaunching his own ‘Sosumi Records‘ label, the Kryteria boss has kept busier than most during lockdown with livestreams for Axtone, Anjunabeats, and many more.

Endor – How do you follow up a huge single like ‘Pump It Up‘? That’s the question facing the UK producer who was responsible for last year’s biggest hit on Defected Records!

Claptone – Bringing feel-good party vibes to various locations around the globe, the masked mogul(s) chat to us about the unique rhythmic house sound which has made Claptone so popular.

In addition to this, we also explore the famous ‘Rave to the Grave’ motto, analysing why older generations choose to ‘retire’ from attending live dance music events. We talk to the key label figures from Axwell‘s ‘Axtone Records‘ label, analysing why the past 15 years have been ‘Nothing But Love‘ for the label. There’s a look at the We Rave You countdown of the past decade’s Top 10 DJ groups, an in-depth breakdown of Lady Gaga‘s new pioneering pop/dance album, a comprehensive review of a wide array of lockdown’s most adventurous livestream sets to date, and as always, your pick of the latest track reviews from the We Rave You editors.

You can catch the June issue right HERE!