Search

 

 

Vini Vici, Sofi Tukker, Claptone & Purple Disco Machine
News

We Rave You Magazine: June edition is now available

By
17

Following huge April and May editions of the new digital magazine, We Rave You is proud to present June’s issue, featuring a whole range of exclusive content. Previously interviewing the likes of RÜFÜS DU SOL, Deborah De Luca, MK, Jonas Blue, MORTEN, Boris Brejcha, KSHMR, and many more, the new edition includes exclusive interviews with:

Vini Vici – The cover stars talk us through their psy-trance sound and how their influence on the industry has seen the sub-genre boom in recent years.

SOFI TUKKER – Following collaborations with the likes of NERVO, and Gorgon City, the American duo tell us all about their influences and rapid rise.

Kryder – Relaunching his own ‘Sosumi Records‘ label, the Kryteria boss has kept busier than most during lockdown with livestreams for Axtone, Anjunabeats, and many more.

Endor – How do you follow up a huge single like ‘Pump It Up‘? That’s the question facing the UK producer who was responsible for last year’s biggest hit on Defected Records!

Claptone – Bringing feel-good party vibes to various locations around the globe, the masked mogul(s) chat to us about the unique rhythmic house sound which has made Claptone so popular.

In addition to this, we also explore the famous ‘Rave to the Grave’ motto, analysing why older generations choose to ‘retire’ from attending live dance music events. We talk to the key label figures from Axwell‘s ‘Axtone Records‘ label, analysing why the past 15 years have been ‘Nothing But Love‘ for the label. There’s a look at the We Rave You countdown of the past decade’s Top 10 DJ groups, an in-depth breakdown of Lady Gaga‘s new pioneering pop/dance album, a comprehensive review of a wide array of lockdown’s most adventurous livestream sets to date, and as always, your pick of the latest track reviews from the We Rave You editors.

You can catch the June issue right HERE!

 





Tags: , ,
0

Cementing a spot as one of the industry's most in-demand names, Jake Gable has worked on highly successful press campaigns for the likes of Tiësto, MK, and Marshmello, as well as interviewing acts such as Oliver Heldens, Martin Solveig, NERVO, and many more, across Ultra Miami, EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, Creamfields, ADE, and Ibiza. Doubling up as CEO of UK company The EVENT, Gable also works as a tour manager, playlist curator, dance music influencer, and DJ, under his JK-GBL alias. The UK-based journalist is best known for his breaking news story on Swedish House Mafia's return at Miami's Ultra Music Festival in 2018 (a world exclusive), and 'Avicii: The Truth...', an inquest into the EDM star's passing.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Editorials

Regularly dubbed as the ‘Disney World of EDM festivals’, Tomorrowland has well and truly earned its spot on top of the leading festivals list, along with Ultra Miami and EDC Las Vegas. When you think of Tomorrowland, you think of the insane line-ups that they pull out of the bag every year and, of course, their beyond impressive stage designs that change

Editorials

The event space is an extremely competitive one. Whilst there is plenty of room for new shows, becoming a successful promoter in a short space of time is hard, but LA’s very own Brownies & Lemonade have defied all the odds to become one of the biggest event success stories in recent electronic music history. Co-founders Kush Fernando and Jose Guzman

Editorials

Hailing from Holland, San Holo is no doubt one of the most exciting artists around right now. Catapulting to fame when his track ‘Light’ blew up and became one of his most popular tracks to date, he has constantly been pushing the boundaries with his sound and how he approaches his productions. With the release of his debut album ‘album1’, his sound