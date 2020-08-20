Deniz Koyu – Without You (feat. Jess Ball)

By Pol Torà 4

German-Turkish progressive house maestro Deniz Koyu has teamed up with the talented Melbourne-based singer song-writer Jess Ball in his latest record ‘Without You‘. The track is out now via Protocol Recordings and it’s available in all streaming platforms.

Known for his brutal progressive house style, his skills and abilities in the studio are undeniable. There is no wonder why icons of the subgenre like Alesso or Nicky Romero have teamed up with him in multiple times. He perfectly knows how to awake emotions with his emotive melodies and powerful drops. Alesso already collabed with him 4 times remixing the Swede’s own songs ‘Time‘, ‘I Wanna Know‘ and ‘Is That For Me‘ plus Anitta‘s song ‘Vai Malandra‘, while Romero worked with him for two huge tracks ‘Paradise‘ and ‘Destiny‘ apart from being a solid member of Nicky Romero’s label roster. So now Deniz is once again providing quality material to Protocol with this wild new song.

Earlier in June, Deniz Koyu kickstarted the season with a summer banger ‘Next To You‘, which was the first of two track chapters. Now, he has made sure that reaching the end of the season, we had that second episode ‘Without You’. While ‘Next To You’ represented the first steps of falling in love for someone, ‘Without You’ is quite the opposite showcasing more the final moments of that love. The release tempos have been perfect, as they also represent the timeline of a summer love.

‘Without You’ is an amazing piece of a track. It uses wide stereo instrumental sounds that set the tone of the song. Deniz Koyu brings a perfect sound design and production that in combination with the passional soulful vocals from Jess Ball, results in an amazing radio hit outcome.

Listen to Deniz Koyu – Without You (feat. Jess Ball) below:

