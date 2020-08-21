Nicky Romero – Toulouse (2020 Edit)

Nicky Romero has reworked his legendary signature track ‘Toulouse‘ that brought him to the electronic dance music spotlight back in 2011. The track is out now and available through all platforms via Spinnin’ Records.

Many people might be wondering why Nicky Romero released the edit through Spinnin’. This is because the Dutchman put out the original song through them, and therefore they have the ownership of the master and rights over the song. Therefore, Nicky Romero hasn’t been able to release it through his own imprint Protocol Recordings.

Now, to explain what ‘Toulouse‘ meant for the 31-year-old DJ and producer. It was that first song that became viral and brought him first to the forefront of the main dance music scene almost 9 years ago. After such a long time, it was time for the icon to rework it in a new refreshed style and modern sound, so that’s what he has done with this 2020 edit, after teasing it back in March.

All in all, the edit is everything you could ask for. It maintains the essence of the song with the unique crazy ‘Toulouse‘ synths and above all it keeps or even overcomes the the energy level of the original. Using more solid rhythmic and percussive elements, Nicky Romero has delivered an incredible upgrade to the original version.

Romero, who recently got positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine recovering from the virus, wrote a statement some days ago to clear he was feeling fit and healthy. You can guarantee that this phenomenal edit will lift both his spirits and the spirits of all those who hear it in the coming weeks and months.

Listen to Nicky Romero – Toulouse (2020 Edit) below:

