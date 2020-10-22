Alesso anthem ‘Take My Breath Away’ turns 4 years old

By Lewis Partington 11

When Alesso journeyed into the more commercial realm of dance music, many faithful fans from years gone by were somewhat apprehensive. The prince of progressive rose to fame with tracks like ‘Calling‘ alongside mentor and friend Sebastian Ingrosso, continuing throughout his career with a constant level of quality, energy, emotion, and festival readiness. Though some of his releases post-‘Forever’ – his album, released back in 2015 – are slower and much more radio-friendly, ‘Take My Breath Away’ embodies the Alesso oomph that we know and love. Remarkably, the release celebrates its fourth birthday, yet still sounds as fresh as the day it arrived.

Prior to this track, Alesso largely produced his tracks as a solo artist featuring vocalists, with exceptions in ‘Calling‘ (with Ingrosso) and ‘Under Control‘ together with Calvin Harris. However, the Swede teamed up on production with Dillon Francis, who has had huge commercial success with tracks like ‘Get Low‘ alongside DJ Snake, which has a whopping 144 million streams on Spotify. Two artists of phenomenal calibre teaming up is always guaranteed to provide an end result, and ‘Take My Breath Away‘ does exactly that. The winding intro that progresses from quite a subdued nature to a full-blown festival anthem ensures that the release works as the perfect start to a set, with Alesso using the track on numerous occasions for that purpose. Combining superb vocals with a stellar instrumental gives us a track that captivates you from 00:00 right through to the end, and 4 years on from the initial release, ‘Take My Breath Away‘ continues to prompt goosebumps upon listening.

Don’t believe us? Hear the track again (assuming that you’ve heard it before and, if you haven’t, where have you been for 4 years?!) and enjoy the insane production from Alesso and Dillon Francis one more time below.

Image Credit: Rukes.com