Halloween 2020: Best Deals on Sample Packs for Music Production

By Feron Gilissen 6

As we all know, Halloween is a holiday celebrated each year on October 31. The tradition originated when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. Over time, Halloween evolved into a day of activities like trick-or-treating, carving jack-o-lanterns, special costumes, eating treats, and special parties. This holiday became so big that companies included, not only the 31st but the whole month of October to use for discounts. Selecting the best products suitable for this holiday and giving the best discounts. The whole music scene certainly participates and we are here to select the best Halloween deals on sample packs for music production.

Best Halloween Deals on Sample Packs for Music Production

Down below you will find short descriptions of the sample packs.

1.Black Octopus Halloween Bundle(10 Packs for 80% off) [We Rave You Recommendation]

Halloween is a time to get spooky, creepy, dressed up, and fresh new sample packs. New samples are the tools you need to smash through your writer’s block. This deal offers an incredible amount of samples, as well as huge genre diversity so you can blend different genres into your unique sound. Inside the bundle are 10 of our high-quality packs that are the bestsellers of all time and allow you to get creative in your latest production. This Halloween deal on the sample pack includes an insane amount of drum loops and shots, Serum presets, bass one-shots and loops, vocals, percussion, FX, music loops, and everything you need to make an impressive-sounding track. The packs included within this deal are Didgeridoo Massive($19.52), Berserk Trap($28.97), Riddim & Dubstep Devastation By WBxMB($26.62), Ill-Esha – Intonations – Vocal Sample Pack($42.30), Breathtaking Future Bass by Elliot Berger($25.83), Lofi Soul Keys($18.78), Warm Melodic House($12.50), Amen OG – Hip Hop Breaks($17.21), Psychedelic Toolkit Volume 2($21.13), and Midnight Chill($15.64). Definitely, our top pick for the Halloween deals on sample packs edition.

2.Loopmasters – Production Master 40% OFF

Loopmasters sample packs are known for their unique sounds. This deal will make their elite packs affordable and ready to rumble. This huge bundle contains over 180 products containing genres from Dark Techno to Minimal House and from Dubstep to Deep House. Not only is this pack particularly suitable for every genre but also includes an incredible amount of Templates, MIDI files, recorded live instruments, presets, keys, full loops, vocals, acapellas, one-shots, FX, and so on. It’s impossible to not find a sample pack that will fit perfectly for your next production. Some of the packs included within this deal are Psytrance Evolution Vol. 2, Afterlife – Modern Deep House & House, Oblivion 2 – Deep Dubstep, Landscapes – Experimental Garage, Maximum Damage, Production Master – Organic Keys, and more.

3.Resonance Sound 40% OFF

All of Resonance Sound’s 151 products are specially made for the elite in the music scene. Not one single sample is missing in this huge sale. Virus FM synths, MIDI, a massive amount of presets, drum kits, prime kicks, vocals, transitions, and full drum loops suitable for every track. Resonance Sound will give you the tools to create that next outstanding track, you just need to grab it! Some of the packs included within this deal are MUSIC4ALIENS – Minimal and Techno V1, Black Octopus – Amy Kirkpatrick Mystic, Future Bass MIDI Weapons 3.0, Ultimate Future Bass For Serum VOL.2, Phobos – Techno Samples VOL.3, and many more!

4.Oversampled – Every Pack 50% OFF

Popular Youtube channel for bass music production, Oversampled has a jaw-dropping deal on all of its sample packs. These premium packs can be sorted by Ableton files, ambient, drum patterns, effect rack, garage, hybrid trap, keys, mastering, mixing, sound design, vocal chops, presets, future bass, dubstep, beats, dark samples, EDM inspired from some of the artists like Flume, and Porter Robinson. Some of the standout packs included in the sale are Black Hole Drumkit, Organica organic samples, SUPER HEAVY hyper pack, GALAXY – Future Bass Sample Pack, Ultimate Ableton Effect Rack Pack, PROJECT X – Hybrid Trap & Riddim Sample Pack, Ultimate Future Bass Xfer Serum Presets Vol.1, and PORTIFY – Porter Robinson Type Serum Preset Pack.

5. W.A. Production Savage Trap Bundle – 95% off

Savage Trap bundle comes in with the 6 top selling W.A. Production trap sample packs. The all in one bundle has a variety of one-shots, loops, presets, construction kits, and more. Along with these sample packs you get a bonus of Trap Nation Style Track From Scratch course and three full-length DAW templates. Priced at just $7.50 for a limited time, this bundle is a must-have if you are a trap producer.

6.Ghost Syndicate Halloween FREE samples

This sample pack is for free again during the month of October and still one of the best FREE sample packs out there. They have prepared a special Halloween sample pack filled with haunting sounds, creepy atmos, and scary FXs. The pack includes 67 scary sounds which are perfect if you are producing dark/Halloween inspired music. The pack contains some scary bass shots, terrifying pads, harsh synths, MIDI files, Lo-Fi loops. All samples are 100% royalty-free and FREE to download.

