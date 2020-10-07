R3HAB – Family Values (with Nina Nesbitt)

By Harrison Watson 7

R3HAB is back with a new dance pop tune, ‘Family Values’, featuring the voice of Scottish singer Nina Nesbitt. The track was released on R3HAB’s CYB3RPVNK label, and marks the next release in his ever-growing list of hits.

The track fuses pop and house, drawing influence from the recent slap house wave. Nesbitt’s indie vocals and unique lyrics pair well with R3HAB’s house production, which is especially present in the drop; featuring a groovy bassline and airy vocal chops.

On working with Nesbitt, R3HAB comments:

“I got to know Nina‘s voice when I remixed her ‘Somebody Special‘, and I’m happy we got to create ‘Family Values‘ together. Nina‘s writing style is clever and surprising, which makes working on songs exciting and fun. She’s got the best sense of humor and a fun outlook on the world, and I think our song captures that perfectly.”

Nesbitt also lets us in on how the track came together:

“I wrote ‘Family Values‘ on a day off last festival season while sitting on a trampoline with a guitar, and it’s amazing to see where R3HAB has taken it and how it’s transformed since then.”

If you’re a fan of modern dance pop, this track is worth checking out. Watch the lyric video for R3HAB and Nina Nesbitt’s ‘Family Values’ below, or stream the track here.

Image credit: R3HAB & Nina Nesbitt