Timmy Trumpet & Vini Vici join forces on brand new track ‘Thunder’: Listen

By Ori Kamhagi 24

After recently announcing another virtual concert to take place on October 31, Australian producer Timmy Trumpet is back with a unique new track, together with international psytrance sensations Vini Vici. Their new track, ‘Thunder‘, has been released on KSHMR‘s label Dharma.

With 15 tracks released in 2020 alone, including ‘Project X‘ with the famous hardstyle act Sub Zero Project, and ‘Tarantino‘ together with Steve Aoki & STARX, Timmy Trumpet has just delivered his 16th release of the year, and this time with his former collaborators, psytrance power duo Vini Vici. After they collaborated on the single ‘100‘ two years ago, the trumpet master and the game-changing psytrance producers have teamed up once again to bring us yet another joint effort. Keeping 2020 busy, Timmy Trumpet just announced he’s going to perform another virtual concert, this time at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 31, after garnering over seven million views across platforms on his first stream in 2020. Vini Vici recently released their track ‘AC!D‘, together with unique psytrance producer Freedom Fighters, shortly after the announcement that they would perform at Ultra Taiwan 2020 on November 14.

Their new single ‘Thunder’ is a monotonic kick & bass centered track with trumpet infused sounds that move the body, released now under none-other than KSHMR’s sub-label of Spinnin’ Records, Dharma.

Listen now to Timmy Trumpet & Vini Vici – ‘Thunder’ below.

Image Credit: Timmy Trumpet (via Facebook), Vini Vici (Press)