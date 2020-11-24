Black Friday sales on various plugins, sample packs, and other music software have been running for quite some time now. Thanks to the massive discounts and amazing offers going on it’s a golden opportunity for all music producers to refresh their music production tools and have something fresh to finish the year. Synthesis and sound design form an integral part of music production and the sounds you make are heavily dependent on the plugin you are using. Shortlisting from the vast number of ongoing deals on Synth plugins we have collected the best deals for you this Black Friday. Also do check out our special page where we highlight the best deals on presets, bundles, sample packs, courses, etc for Black Friday 2020.

Best Deals on Synth Plugins for Black Friday 2020

1. Phase Plant + Toolbox PROFESSIONAL – $199.00 (from $796.00)

Kilohearts developed a synthesizer plugin containing a large number of functions maintaining a clear overview for both beginners as professional music producers. The feature that makes Phase Plant stand out from the rest is the default patch when opening the plugin, it’s an empty patch which lets you add components you need. This way you maintain a clear overview from the start. The plugin gives you access to a number of generators, effects, and modulators talking about 4 types of signal generators, full effect chain in the preset, modulation station, and the Snapin component which contains effects like an EQ, bit crusher, chorus, comb filter, compressor, delay, and distortion.

2. SUBSTANCE – $129.00 (from $199.00)

This plugin forms a bass engine coming electric & acoustic basses, the dirtiest synths, and the best sound design to add to your next production. Output’s newest engine blends 3 signal layers together by using FX, filters, modulation, arpeggiator, and macros to achieve a much bigger sound than you expected. No longer layering different sounds to achieve that big sound as SUBSTANCE by itself creates 1 massive sound. Over 300 presets are crafted to refine your workflow as you don’t need to search and EQ the right bass sounds to achieve a solid low end.

3. Pigments 2 – $99.00 (from $199.00)

Arturia developed a very powerful wavetable & virtual analog synthesizer renewed for over 20 years to achieve the best plugin possible. Pigments support your spark of imagination and lets you transform it into the sound you were seeking by its features such as 2 engines in parallel, 2 filters, an effects section, an advanced modulation system, a visual interface, and a polyrhythmic sequencer & arpeggiator. Import your own samples, load them into one of 6 different slots, edit them, and let them fit perfectly into your production.

4. Equator 2 – $199.00 (from $249.00)

A ROLI developed plugin with over 1300 presets ranging from vintage synths, organs, and pianos to woodwinds, orchestral strings, and pads, 224 new wavetables, 6 instances of 4 source types such as wavetable, granular, multi-sampler, and noise, extensive modulation, creative effects, and routing. Equator 2 combines all sounds and blends them together through modulation, filters, envelopes, and layering. Go crazy with 6 source modules containing 2 flavors of distortion such as a gentle saturation mode and a destructive wavefolder mode. Route your independent signal through effects, filters, ring modulations, and separations to spark your creativity and inspiration.

5. Parallels – $99.00(from $149.00)

Originated in Stockholm, Sweden, by a normal guy running a store containing the most exclusive, new, and out of the ordinary synthesizers. Gathering all of his knowledge building a revolutionary plugin based on hundreds of pre-recorded multi-waveforms from classic, digital & analog, hard-wired, FM, and modular synths in the world. Parallels is a soft-synth containing dual wave scanning source sections, 2 parallel sources blending sounds together, up to 14 voices, hundreds of presets from the best artists in the music scene, 3 analog-modeled filter types, LFO, Euclidian sequences, step sequences, envelopes, and an FX unit containing distortion, chorus, flanger, delay, and reverb.

6. SubLab – $40.00 (from $70.00)

Producing Hip-Hop, Future Bass, or Trap? Then this is your go-to plugin called SubLab. This plugin focuses mainly on the low end generating powerful 808 sub-basses of high-quality sound design. Use all of the tools to sample, layer, widen, or distort any kick into a powerful 808 sub-bass in this 1 single plugin. Its newest sub-bass oscillator called X-Sub Engine works as a maximizer to achieve a more solid, accurate, and deep signal noticeable on every speaker system. Not only can you shape your low end with built-in distortion, compressors, and filters but this plugin also includes 6 signature Bass Packs, and 250 kick samples to strengthen your arsenal of sounds.

