Cyber Monday deals for Music Producers

By Hemant Khatri 2

The holiday season has officially started and the market is full of exciting industry deals and offers. Cyber Monday which hits this year on 30th November is a marketing term for the Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. It was created by retailers to encourage people to shop online. The music retail industry also witnesses the Cyber Monday sales in full swing as plugin manufacturers, sample pack companies & music production courses slash a good percentage of their regular price tag for this time. We have done the research for you and shortlisted the best Cyber Monday deals on Sample Packs & Plugins for all the music producers out there. Also don’t forget to check out our special page where we highlight the best deals on presets, bundles, sample packs, courses, etc for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020.

Best Cyber Monday Plugin Deals for Music Producers

1. Fabfilter Bundle and Plugins – 25% off

Recommended Deals – Bundles: Pro Bundle, Total Bundle XLN Audio RC 20

Recommended Deals – Plugins: Fabfilter Pro Q3, Pro L2, Pro MB

2. Soundtoys Bundle and Plugins – Up to 70% off

Recommended Deals – Bundles: Soundtoys 5 Total Bundle

Recommended Deals – Plugins: Little Alterboy, Decapitator, Echo Boy, Crystallizer

3. iZotope Bundle and Plugins – up to 90% off

Recommended Deals – Bundles: Music Production Suite 4, Tonal Rebalance Bundle, Mix & Master Bundle

Recommended Deals – Plugins: Ozone 9 Advanced, Neoverb, RX 8 Elements

4. XLN Audio Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sale – 50% off

Recommended Deals – XLN Audio XO & XLN Audio RC 20

5. Kilohearts Phase Plant + Toolbox Professional – 43% off

6. Antares Black Friday Sale – up to 60% off on 3 plugins

Recommended Deals – Plugins: Autotune Access, Harmony Engine

7. Ujam Symphonic Elements STRIIIINGS by Hans Zimmer(Pre-Order) – 43% off

8. KSHMR Essentials – 60% off

Best Cyber Monday Sample Pack Deals for Music Producers

1. Ghosthack Sample Packs – Up to 80% off and Buy 2 get 1 free

2. Samplesound Techno & Tech House Sample Packs – 50% off all sample packs

3. Zenhiser – 40% off sample packs

4. Black Octopus Sample Packs – up to 60% off

5. Big Fish Audio Sample Packs – 60% off

6. Skinfonix Sample Packs – 60% off

7. Ben Bohmer Melodic Deep sample pack – 30% off

Best Cyber Monday Music Production Course Deals For Music Producers

1. Axtone Academy – 50% off

2. Production Music Live Premium Bundle – 50% off

3. My Mix Lab – 25% off

4. Serum Sound Design masterclass – 60% off

5. Making a melodic dubstep drop: Start to Finish – 60% off

Image Credits: Native-Instruments