Diplo buys Kid Rock’s former Malibu mansion for $13.2 million

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 12

Thomas Wesley Pentz, a.k.a. world-renowned DJ and record producer Diplo, has secured his spot in the exclusive, celebrity-popular neighbourhood of Point Dume, in Malibu, California by paying $13.2 million for the Bali-inspired residence of fellow American artist, Kid Rock.

The Michigan-born singer and songwriter purchased the estate for $11.6 million as his holiday home in 2006, but he made an unsuccessful effort to sell it in 2013 for a staggering amount of $13.5 million. After 4 years of being on the market, the breathtaking villa was bought by businessman Ryan Somers for $9.5 million, who earned a couple million dollars, when he managed to sell the jaw-dropping real estate to the DJ.

Diplo’s new home is quite impressive: it is 8,305 square feet, including 7 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. As Variety noted:

“[…]surrounded by a lush landscape of tropical trees and flora that give off a tropical vibe, a motif that continues inside — where there are hardwood floors, wood-paneled ceilings, crisp white walls, abundant recessed lighting, and a large dose of Polynesian-esque design flare”.

The designers included various types of sitting, dining, and living areas throughout the whole house. The interior height, the interconnected rooms, and the towering glass French doors make the ground area lighter and more spacious. It also leads to a partially covered patio with a built-in BBQ grill and a TV-mounted fireplace. The whole building screams nature with its wood-paneled ceilings, earth tone furniture and sheets and tropical garden. The extravagant master suite incorporates an extensive sitting area, a private patio overlooking the backyard, and two walk-in closets. Diplo only has to sit back and relax in the spa-style master bath, the soaking tub or take a dip in the swimming pool in the garden or get a refreshing outdoor shower. Last, but not least, if he walks down to the lower level, he can work on his physical health in the glassy exercise room and spend quality time in the family room.

Besides this new Malibu crib, Diplo is the happy owner of a 2,500-square-foot Hollywood Hills home he acquired for $2.4 million in 2016. With this brand new purchase and his lately released ambient album, MMXX, he might have surprised his fans, but he also find ways to connect with himself and his surroundings as well.