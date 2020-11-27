Four Tet goes full drum ‘n’ bass with ‘Negative Returns’ remix: Listen

By Jake Gable 18

If you’re not yet familiar with Four Tet, the producer is best known for his mighty remix of Eric Prydz‘ ‘Opus‘, which dominated Ibiza dancefloors in 2016 at techno-based events like Marco Carola‘s ‘Music On’ in Amnesia. Since then, ol’ Tetty has gone on to stardom thanks to massive tracks like ‘Only Human‘ as KH. However, one sub-genre you definitely wouldn’t associate the producer with is drum ‘n’ bass, but that’s exactly what’s happened now via his remix of Krust’s ‘Negative Returns‘. The Four Tet remix comes as part of a wider package which also features reworks from Damian Lazarus and Batu, and will be released in full on 4th December. Speaking about the release, Four Tet said: “This is the first d’n’b track I’ve ever made! It felt good to do something out of my comfort zone.”

Though we wouldn’t usually expect this style from him, we can’t help but agree! The muscles of his powerful production prowess are flexed throughout as he crafts a frenetic and exuberant track which will certainly get the heart pounding. Born in Putney, London, Four Tet first came to prominence as a member of the band Fridge before establishing himself as a solo artist. He’s since produced ten studio albums and remixed tracks by artists including Aphex Twin, Bicep, Explosions in the Sky, Super Furry Animals, Radiohead, Ellie Goulding, J Dilla, Lana Del Rey, Manic Street Preachers, Sia, Black Sabbath and Madvillain. As a producer, he has produced two albums by psychedelic improvisational group Sunburned Hand of the Man, and two albums by Syrian dabke singer Omar Souleyman. Four Tet has since been nominated for a GRAMMY Award for ‘Best Remixed Recording’, for his work on The xx’s ‘Violent Noise’ and in 2019, played two shows at London’s Alexandra Palace venue, his largest shows to date, with both attracting capacity crowds on both evenings.