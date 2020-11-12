Output’s Black Friday Sales are Live Now | Exciting offers on Plugins and Expansion Packs

By Feron Gilissen 12

Curious about the secret sauce behind the biggest productions currently made? Plugin manufacturer Output’s developments are specialized in groundbreaking concepts, new sounds, and new sources of inspiration. Currently featuring 10 plugins in their catalog which have been used in blockbusters like Black Panther and Stranger Things to multi-platinum hits by Rihanna, Coldplay, and Diplo. Black Friday is coming close and Output is already putting their best plugins into a sale. Down below is a detailed insight into the ongoing Black Friday deals on Output plugins and expansion packs.

Best Output Black Friday Deals

1. Thermal – $96.00 (from $150.00)

Thermal is quite different from the traditional distortion plugins as it provides you the option to do a lot more than adding harmonics. Coming with various features like multi-band distortions, waveform display, modulation envelopes, effects and over 250+ presets, Thermal is definitely our top pick when it comes to distortion plugins. You also get the option of controlling Mid/Side distortion settings along with controlling the high- and low end using the Tone panel. Check the plugin in action and grab the plugin by clicking the button down below.

2. Substance – $129.00 (from $199.00)

Substance has its focus on its bass engine, combining heavily processed electric & acoustic basses, real brass recordings & the dirtiest analog synths. Not 1, not 2 but 3 layers are being used to create 1 massive sound. No more struggling while layering multiple basses to get your low-end right with this plugin. Features like the 3-layered engine, 300 presets package, layer- and global FX, 4 macro sliders, arpeggiator, and tempo sync are the reasons why this plugin is incredible. Check out Substance in action down below.

3.Signal – $129.00 (from $199.00)

This synthesizer made for Kontakt contains 40GB of sound material from analog & digital synths to organic instruments. The synth comes in with features like multi-dynamical layers and round-robin meaning you can use up to 4 rhythm & pulse generators and let it sync with your DAW. Its 500 instrument presets help you in finding the right sound you are looking for. Rhythm sections like the Looper, Step Sequencers, Arpeggiators, and LFOs are available to make the cutting and pasting no longer needed.

4. Portal – $96.00 (from $150.00)

Granular synthesis can be hard to master but not with this plugin. Portal’s 4 components will break down the overview to find exactly every part of the plugin. The advanced component will not be the same as a standard preset list, as it puts you in charge of the grain controls, modulation, and FX. The Time Stretch component slows down and stretches the sounds like the old tape machines, and syncs them to your master tempo. The humanize component adds natural variations to the envelopes and the Pitch Shift component will change the pitch of the sounds without affecting the length or timing. The 250 included presets offer you an arsenal of granular synths you’ve never heard before.

5. Adrenaline Expansion Pack (for SIGNAL) – $22.00 (from $35.00)

Already used all of the standard presets of SIGNAL’s collection? Refill your SIGNAL library with 100 new energetic, action-packed presets. Big synths, dirty basses, dreamy pads, and hard hitting plucks are all included in this expansion pack.

6. Base Bass Expansion Pack (for SUBSTANCE) – $22.00 (from $35.00)

Clean bass sounds, classic bass tones, and fat subs will strengthen the foundation of your track. This expansion pack comes in with 100 new presets suitable for every genre.

7. Chaos Expansion Pack (for Portal) – $22.00 (from $35.00)

This expansion pack for Portal includes over 100 presets that help you generate incredible sound design, spliced rhythms, pitched and glitched delays, and treat time and space in a new way. Gritty synths, subby basses, and warm atmospheres will make this pack an actual chaos. This pack is created by renowned musicians and sound designers Richard Devine and Anthony Baldino.

8. Cinematic Expansion Pack (for SIGNAL) – $22.00 (from $35.00)

While creating a film score you need the right equipment to emphasize the emotions and feelings of the scene. This expansion pack offers 125 new presets specially fabricated for cinematic music. From beautiful strings and low cellos to dreamy choirs and warm trumpets. This pack is your go-to ones creating that orchestra part or a complete film score.

