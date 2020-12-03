You’re easily one of the most prominent Brazilian DJs in the world. What is the Brazilian music scene like compared to the rest of the world? How did you get your start in music? What influenced you when you were starting out?

Music has been part of my life ever since I was born. Both of my parents are psytrance DJs and producers so I have always been within the electronic music universe. My biggest influences were both of them, and many other fellow DJs and musicians who were part of our lives since our early days. I first started to take music more seriously when I was about 11-years-old and began my first steps as a DJ and eventually producer when I was 15-years-old. Everything from that point is history, with many ups and downs but mostly lessons and inspiration turned back into music.