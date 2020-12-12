David Guetta & Sia’s ‘Let’s Love’ gets spiced up by DJs from Mars: Listen

By Samantha Reis 34

Italian duo DJs From Mars has just surprised dance lovers community with a spicy remix of David Guetta and SIA’s hot tune ‘Let’s Love’. The smash hit born from the powerful collaboration between the chameleonic and awards accumulator DJ/music producer David Guetta and the most solicited voice in the music industry SIA, it’s a worldwide (and beyond) success. Without wanting to go too deep, ‘Let’s Love’ reached #1 on iTunes global chart, #1 on the USA dance radio chart, #2 on the European radio chart, 22 million YouTube views… yes, it’s safe to say that it’s one of the biggest hits of the year. The track not only gathered the preference among electronic pop fans but also aroused the interest of several artists, who couldn’t resist getting their hands on this masterpiece and making a remix. Vintage Culture & Fancy Inc, Robin Schulz, Cesqeaux were the names that shared their love for this amazing track and released beautiful remixes. We can’t forget to nominate the magnificent edit that combined two titanic forces: David Guetta and MORTEN. So, although DJs From Mars aren’t the first to want to play around with ‘Let’s Love’, their work is noteworthy.

The remix of the cardboard head duo gives the track an Italian flavour. The introduction is deep, burly, and builds up a tight tension. The pace is accelerating, energetic, opening wards to SIA’s captivating vocals. The energy blows when the keys kick in and the drums take the lead. It’s amazing how we can hear the contribution of each of the artists. Despite having the special touch of the Italian producers, we always feel the sound of Guetta and of course, the unmistakable voice of SIA is always predominant. This was not the first time that DJs from Mars have combined their magic with David Guetta, and the result is always blazing hot.

On the Instagram page of DJs From Mars we can read:

‘Let’s Love’ is one of the biggest hits of the year, so there’s no need to say that being part of the release with our official remix is one of the highlights of our entire career!! (…) Thanks @davidguetta for giving us such a big opportunity, it’s been a honor working on the remix, and we really hope you guys will like it as much as we do!”

Although it’s not up to us to give the answer, we bet you’ll like it. So that you can agree, we invite you to listen to DJs From Mars remix of ‘Let’s Love’ below.