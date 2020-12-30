San Holo uploads special ‘goodbye 2020’ DJ set

By Ellie Mullins 24

Throughout this year, San Holo has been keeping fans entertained with a series of DJ mixes and performances that he’s called ‘mixed feelings’. Playing for festivals such as Digital Mirage, Secret Sky and Monster Energy Up & Up, he’s now rounded up his mixed feelings sets with a special ‘goodbye 2020’ set.

Playing from the comfort of his home looking like a fun house party, he sits with his DJ deck, situated below a curtain which says bb u ok?, the name of the his latest single which came out at the start of this month. Premiered on December 28, this is the perfect mix to listen to if you want to celebrate the year of music in the best way.

A homage to some bitbird favourites, the imprint owned by him, it also features special edits that have become addictive to fans, remixes, IDs and more. What else could you possibly need? Of course, it also features some older San Holo classics and excitingly, a VIP of ‘bb u ok?’ which we hope to see a release of soon.

bitbird enthusiasts will recognise the names EASTGHOST, Former Hero, Hundaes and Cassini very well and luckily you can find them all in the mix. Other non-bitbird artists include Dobi, Yung Lean, Clams Casino and Aphex Twin. Basically, there’s something for everyone in this mix whether you like hyped up, electrifying sounds or gentle and emotional.

Listen to the mix below and view the tracklist here.

Image credit: Antim Photography