u-he Christmas 2020 & End of Year Plugin deals

By Olivier Jeske 5

After a crazy Black Friday and Cyber Monday time, during which music producers and DJs had the opportunity to take advantage of hundreds of discounts and promotions for plug-ins, controllers, or sample packs, the time came for Christmas and New Year’s promotions. Founded in Berlin in 2001, the company creating software synthesizers and effects, u-he, which is known for creating great innovative instruments and effects with incredible sound, prepared powerful promotions up to 60% OFF for selected products. Individual effects and synths are available at half price, while thanks to the cooperation with the well-known Native Instruments brand their NKS-ready lineup of eight products is available for only €459.00! By buying this – definitely, the best of this year’s u-he deals – collection with 60% OFF you will now save over €500.00. The u-he Collection includes four synths – Zebra2, Diva, Hive 2, and Repro, and four effects – Presswerk, Satin, Twangström, Colour Copy, and more.

Each product available in the promotion on the Native Instruments website is pre-mapped and ready to use with Native Kontrol Standard. For those who don’t know, NKS connects KOMPLETE KONTROL keyboards, controllers, and MASCHINE hardware to software instruments and effects from over ninety leading plug-in developers, and NI of course. Prices for all of nine promoted synths & effects are between €34.50 to €99.50.

Full list of u-he deals for Christmas 2020 & End of Year:

1. Zebra2 – €99.50 (€199,00)

2. The Dark Zebra – €49.50 (€99,00)

3. HIVE 2 – €74.50 (€149,00)

4. DIVA – €89.50 (€179,00)

5. RePro – €74.50 (€149,00)

6. Satin – €64.50 (€129,00)

7. Colour Copy – €34.50 (€69,00)

8. Twangström – €34.50 (€69,00)

9. Presswerk – €64.50 (€129,00)

Read next: Christmas 2020 & End of Year VST Plugin Deals

Photo credits: Native Instruments