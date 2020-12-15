Xistence, a new psytrance festival, debuts at Zrce Beach, Croatia in July 2021

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 5

As the COVID-19 vaccines are ready to be approved and as we have seen in the news, people in the United Kingdom have already been given the Pfizer/BioNTech one, it gives us hope that next year’s festival season might not be cancelled. There are quite a few dates announced for 2021, including confirmed lineups for Primavera Sound in Barcelona or Reading and Leeds in the UK for example. That list now expands with a new psytrance festival on the horizon: Xistence Festival, which is going to take place between July 12-15, 2021 in Croatia, at Zrce Beach. The clubs hosting this huge event are Kalypso and Noa.

The confirmed artists are renowned psytrance masters to be announced in the coming few days, and the lineup is going to be absolutely massive. The location, Zrce beach on Pag island, is already well-known among festivalgoers as it hosted world-famous Sonus Festival and Hideout Festival, as well as other major music events. To celebrate the launch of the festival, the organizers are doing a huge giveaway for everybody who registers. The grand prize is an astonishing Beach Party Villa for up to 6 people for 5 nights with VIP festival tickets. The 5 runners-up will win a standard festival tickets, and you can register right here via their official website.

All festival visitors can take a nice swim in a private pool, have an amazing view over the Adriatic Sea, chill on the cosy terrace and cool off thanks to the air condition, since every villa include these essentials, needed for an amazing time during the summer. As their website says: “Resort looks out on the crystal clear sea that touches the sky in sunset, depicting the mountains in the background.”

The summer of 2021 seems quite busy according to Noa Glamping Resort’s calendar, let’s hope they can keep it that way. If you want to experience the extraordinary setting while listening to the best psytrance artists, stay tuned to find out more information about Xistence Festival!

Image Credit: Noa Glamping Resort