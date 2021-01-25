Daft Punk 2007 Lollapalooza set surfaces after 14 years in high-quality footage

By Samantha Reis

There is a great secret that has been hidden for 14 years and now sees the light: the Daft Punk 2007 Lollapalooza set in high-quality footage. A few days ago a very good quality video of the full concert that the fantastic French electronic duo gave at Lollapalooza festival in August 2007, in Chicago, was shared on YouTube. This brilliant performance was part of the unbelievable and famous ‘Alive‘ tour that so many fans would like to have the opportunity to live again.

Daft Punk has always got the crowd used to wonderful, brilliant and flashy things. The ‘Alive’ tour was remarkable in many ways ranging from the unquestionable quality of their sets, filled with the duo’s internationally famous hits, to the superb way they perform. During the Lollapalooza set, none of these components was missing. Wearing glossy black helmets, the two robots rallied to unbelievable proportions, appearing under an enormous pyramid of lights. What a moment…

Daft Punk’s set at Lollapalooza festival in 2007 is similar to the one they presented at Coachella in 2006, however, the quality of the images is nowhere near. These are not fragmented captures but a cohesive and good quality video. At the beginning of this incredible film from the set of 2007, the notes show that the footage was mixed live for the screens at the venue, giving not only good quality filming but also a perfect perspective to relive the moment.

If you always wanted to be able to go back in time and return to Lollapalooza’s solos in 2007, in front of the megalomaniac Daft Punk stage, rejoice, you can now enjoy it all down here.

Setlist

0:00 – Pre-Show

2:41 – Close Encounters Intro

3:34 – Robot Rock / Oh Yeah

9:54 – Touch It / Technologic

15:24 – Television Rules The Nation / Crescendolls

20:14 – Too Long / Steam Machine

27:16 – Around The World / Harder Better Faster Stronger

32:59 – Burnin ‘/ Too Long

40:10 – Face To Face / Short Circuit

45:06 – One More Time / Aerodynamic

51:15 – Aerodynamic Beats / Forget About The World

54:48 – The Prime Time Of Your Life / The Brainwasher / Rollin ‘/ Alive

1:05:16 – Da Funk / Daftendirekt

1:11:48 – Superheroes / Human After All / Rock’n Roll

1:16:57 – Main Show End, Intermission

1:18:42 – Rappel: Encore (Human After All / Together / One More Time / Music Sounds Better With You)

Image Credit: Getty Images