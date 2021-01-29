Daft Punk could possibly appear at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show with The Weeknd

By Ellie Mullins 124

This year, the always anticipated Super Bowl halftime show is being fronted by The Weeknd. After speculation that this will be one of the most epic halftime show performances when it was reported that he is putting in $7 million of his own money, the world is gearing up to watch on Sunday February 7. Now, the setlist has leaked and it may confirm one of the most exciting things in recent electronic music history, thanks to Daft Punk.

The leaked setlist, posted by a fan on Twitter, states that supposedly Daft Punk is coming to perform alongside the singer for their collaborative hits ‘I Feel It Coming’ and ‘Star Boy’. Alongside this, there may also be appearances from Kendrick Lamar and Ariana Grande. Although it is certainly worth noting that The Weeknd had recently announced an album titled ‘The Highlights’ which has the same tracklisting as the supposed setlist, it comes out on February 5, just before the halftime show. Could the show be him performing the album in full with these special guests in tow? We will have to wait and see.

La página de The Weeknd confirma que este será el set de canciones para el medio tiempo del #SBLV Casi confirmando las apariciones de Daft Punk y Ariana Grande en el show 🤩 #NFL #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/WVfCzxWigg — Darinka Ch (@darinka_xi) January 28, 2021

2021 would certainly be a great year for Daft Punk to return and brighten our days with their presence again, but we can only wait and see if this ‘news’ is true.

Image Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images