Porter Robinson set to release ‘Look at the Sky’ January 27

By Ellie Mullins 27

Good news for Porter Robinson fans: ‘Look at the Sky’ is set to release on January 27. The fourth single from the upcoming ‘Nurture’ album will join already released tracks ‘Get Your Wish’, ‘Something Comforting’ and ‘Mirror’. The ‘Nurture’ era is well under way, and this is set to be one of the last singles before the full album drops, with Porter stating on his Twitter account that a single or two will release before then.

‘Look at the Sky’ has been a massively anticipated track between fans for a while now, ever since he played it as his final track for his set at his virtual festival ‘Secret Sky’, which happened in May of last year. Everyone expected the release to follow soon after, but we’re happy to finally be able to see an official release at the end of the month.

The track follows a similar style to the other previously released singles, with heavenly vocals and delicate synths. It’s clear that Porter Robinson has a set vision going into ‘Nurture’, and we cannot wait to hear the full album.

Pre-save ‘Look at the Sky’ right here to be in the chance of winning a signed vinyl for the single.

look at the sky – coming out january 27th. you can presave it to have it be automatically added to your collection on release!https://t.co/5ZmQESGM8M pic.twitter.com/s8LjK16bgJ — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) January 13, 2021

Image credit: press