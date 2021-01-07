Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha’s ‘In The Name Of Love’ hits 1 billion streams

Joining a very prestigious club, Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha are now officially Spotify stream billionaires. Hitting the phenomenal number this week, the pairing add to a small list of mighty names that have surpassed this commendable milestone. Breaking records and pushing boundaries, it should come as no surprise that the track in question here is the iconic 2016 release ‘In The Name Of Love‘.

Just over 100 tracks sit on this magnificent list, with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande being notable pop names, alongside Calvin Harris and Avicii representing just some of the electronic streaming billionaires. With Martin Garrix joining this list, he becomes the first Dutchman to achieve such a feat with this track, while Rexha also celebrates her own maiden billion-streams-hitting release. The incredible success of the track saw both the pop and electronic worlds coming hand in hand to support and show their love for this quality production. Accompanied with a stellar remix package that also featured greatly in DJ sets for the months and years to come, ‘In The Name Of Love‘ is a complete track, combining top class Bebe Rexha vocals with your typically delightful Martin Garrix instrumental.

Listen back and add to the 1 billion streams that ‘In The Name Of Love‘ has racked up below, not that it needs the streams.

Image Credit: Martin Garrix Facebook