A look at Daft Punk’s classic ‘Discovery’ album

By Maxim Fossey 18

Let’s take a look at the classic Daft Punk album ‘Discovery’. On 22nd, the entire world of electronic music was struck by the news of them separating. The French duo, consisting of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, are arguably the most influential, and greatest electronic music producers of all time. Starting in 1993 and rising to prominence in the mid 90s, the Parisians house specialists have released only four studio albums throughout their 28-year-long career. Let’s take a look at their second ‘Discovery’, perhaps their album greatest released. The album was released on March 12 2001 by Virgin Records, the two spent most of their time producing it at Bangalter’s home in Paris between 1998 and 2000. Most of the songs released within this album were ahead of their time.

‘One More Time’, the first track of ‘Discovery’ by Daft Punk, became an instant club and commercial hit. To this day, the groovy and uplifting piece from de Homem-Christo and Bangalter is still a timeless classic. Likewise, other iconic tracks such as ‘Harder Better Faster Stronger’ were also released. Nonetheless, with the album’s iconic status, ‘Veridis Quo’ was also included, a soothing and melodic hit. The album consists of numerous funky disco tracks with perfect melodic loops, such as ‘Aerodynamic’, ‘Crescendolls’ and ‘High Life’ just to name a few. The studio album led to the French house duo releasing an animated movie titled Interstella 5555: The 5story of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, consisting of the characters from the ‘One More Time’ music video. The 65 minute long film was produced by Japanese studio Toei Animation, who were known for the production of iconic series, like Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball, One Piece, and many more.

Image Credit: Daft Punk’s Sydney NeverEverLand 2007 performance