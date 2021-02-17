A-Trak and Friend Within definitely ‘Know Each Other’ as they reunite for their groovy single: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 12

Globally recognized as a multi-talented turntablist, record producer, and music executive, A-Trak has been consistently evolving in the music industry since day one. Anyone who has had the pleasure of catching this talented artist in action can attest to his explosive fusion of electro-house and hip-hop-inspired beats and not to mention his insane mixing skills. Founding his record label known as Fools Gold Records in 2007, A-Trak has worked with a countless number of artists such as Kid Cudi, Flosstradamus, and Danny Brown. Always changing the game one beat at a time whether it be himself or alias Duck Sauce with Armand Van Helden, A-Trak is re-uniting with Friend Within for “Know Each Other” to initiate that solid groove on the dancefloor we all are undeniably missing.

Spreading those good vibes both on and off the dancefloor, A-Trak and Friend Within are no strangers to working together after their 2019 collaboration on “Blaze.”Coming together to explore the realms of house music with their new single, the uplifting journey starts with a vibrant instrumental alongside shifting percussions and unique guitar chords. With those enticing vocals becoming apparent and intertwining perfectly with a tech-house-infused backdrop, A-Trak and Friend Within are showcasing their sonic adaptability with this one. Proving that these two artists have crafted a masterpiece, subtle vibrations and a choppy house beat are a perfect match to the eardrums. A whirlwind of sound which will only be played on repeat, it is safe to say A-Trak and Friend Within definitely “Know Each Other” when it comes down to collaborating and expressing their signature sounds on this single. For all those craving something fresh in the music scene, keep your eyes on A-Trak and Friend Within as they continue to dominate the music industry.

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com