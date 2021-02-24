ALPHA 9 releases phenomenal remix of Above & Beyond’s ‘Good For Me’

By Jack Spilsbury

ALPHA 9, the trance genre alias for the better known ARTY, has released a brand new remix of the Above & Beyond hit ‘Good For Me’. Still featuring the incredible vocals from Zoë Johnston, The remix comes to mark the 15th year anniversary of Above & Beyond’s debut album ‘Tri-State‘, which was released back in March 2006.

Not the first ALPHA 9 remix of an Above & Beyond track, the Russian producer and DJ also did a remix of their track ‘My Own Hymn’ back in February 2018, which was a part of the trance trio’s studio album ‘Common Ground’, which was released that same year. The ‘Good For Me’ remix however, puts a brand new updated spin on the trance classic and continues to show off the signature sound of ALPHA 9. Bringing a harmonious sound, both the radio edit and extended mix allow the listener to really take in the beautiful vocals from Johnston, also hearing added hints and callbacks to the original classic. All of this is perfectly blended together with added power through builds-up that ALPHA 9 has added with his talented production skills.

With this release, it shows the ALPHA 9 project gets more incredible with each new track, as this one follows the release of EP titled ‘Stellar’. Made up of three tracks, the EP received rave reviews when it released in December of last year.

Releasing on Above & Beyond’s very own Anjunabeats label, make sure to check this phenomenal new remix of ‘Good For Me’ out here, on Spotify.

Image credit: ARTY via Facebook