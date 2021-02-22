Artists react to Daft Punk split

News of Daft Punk announcing their split via their YouTube channel after 28 years has sent shockwaves through the music industry, and it will never fully recover from it. Leaving robot helmet shaped holes in the very heart of the industry, it’s no secret that many of our favourite producers were inspired directly by the duo in one way or another, and many are taking to social media to share their thoughts on the devastating news.

Porter Robinson

thinking about how every stage of my life would have gone so differently if it weren’t for Daft Punk — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) February 22, 2021

thinking about being 11 and exploring limewire, searching “daft punk music videos” and seeing interstella 5555 piece by piece. seeing that fusion of electronic music and anime for the very first time . haahhhhhhghj damn i am crying pic.twitter.com/yb2MxzyQqV — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) February 22, 2021

It’s no secret that Porter Robinson cites Daft Punk as one of his biggest inspirations, frequently playing their tracks in his DJ sets and sharing his love for the French duo. Stating that every stage of his live would have gone extremely differently if it wasn’t for them, it’s safe to say he wouldn’t be where he is without them.

Madeon

Also being a French electronic artist, it’s no wonder as to why Madeon holds Daft Punk extremely close to his heart. Posting a note about the news, he stated that ‘Daft punk is my favourite thing to talk about’ and ‘Their songs became diaries, I kept them close and i’ve been attaching new memories to them at every chapter of my life.’. Also treasuring his Alive 2007 concert tickets, they were his very first live concert experience. In another tweet, he even said that Porter Robinson had kindly called him up to break the news to him.

Alesso

Thank you DAFT PUNK for everything! We will miss you! #legends — Alesso (@Alesso) February 22, 2021

Rightfully calling them legends, Alesso’s tweet proves that their music hit every corner of the music world.

Zane Lowe

Thank you Daft Punk. I guess we’re going to have to figure it out for ourselves from now on. @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/5xqFcp1uym — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) February 22, 2021

Apple Music presenter Zane Lowe even played out a lot of Daft Punk music on the radio to celebrate their legacy.

Disclosure

THE greatest to EVER do it. Words can’t describe the inspiration & knowledge we gained from listening to the 2 robots over the years. Wishing them nothing but good energy & positivity for the future – Thank you for everything Guy & Thomas 😢♥️ unreal… — Disclosure (@disclosure) February 22, 2021

Hitting Disclosure hard, they opened up about how the duo were their inspirations, and that they had gained a lot of knowledge from them over the years.

Dillon Francis

Daft punk breaking up hits hard. I found their music on Cartoon Network when I was like 12 becuz they played the Harder better faster stronger music vid. Fell in love w them saw them live at their first Coachella performance. Thank u for all the music & inspiration 🥲 — dillonfrancis (@DillonFrancis) February 22, 2021

Being one of the lucky people that had gotten the chance to witness the spectacle that is a Daft Punk performance, Dillon Francis had been a fan of them for a long time, finding their music on Cartoon Network, which goes to show just how much of an impact they had on the world’s media.

Many others have also taken to tweeting out their thoughts about the situation, as we can see below.

Daft Punk left the game with a flawless legacy. I would say enviable but impossibly unattainable is more appropriate — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) February 22, 2021

I remember how those gorgeous French robots got lucky and locked us out of heaven all night at the 2013 Grammys. I couldn't even be mad for 3 minutes — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) February 22, 2021

honestly daft punk did everything 100% flawlessly from start to finish, yes i’m sad, but i understand and i respect their decision to finish the story. forever immortalized by a discography of perfection — CYCLOPS RECORDINGS STAN ACCOUNT (@Subtronics) February 22, 2021

As a french producer its hard to describe the huge impact Daft Punk had on my life, my music and career. Thank you for forever changing the landscape of music 🖤 pic.twitter.com/nBF651kZl1 — frenchie (@habstrakt) February 22, 2021

Remixing Daft Punk was a surreal highlight of our music journey Needless to say, they had a profound influence on us and the entire electronic music community Thank you, robots 🥲https://t.co/vFV4qL5DjQ https://t.co/QCMd1Uuryw — The Glitch Mob (@theglitchmob) February 22, 2021

After 28 years the legendary duo Daft Punk is officially separating. This is a sad considering how much they have contributed to foundation of electronic music. Nearly every artist has been influenced by them in some way. Can't believe we won't see them live again "one more time" — Brownies & Lemonade🍫🍋 (@TeamBandL) February 22, 2021

When I hosted a 40th anniversary screening of Phantom Of The Paradise at the Cinerama dome, there were lots of superfans in the house; not least Daft Punk (sans masks). Pre-show, their manager asked politely that I not say they were present. I can now reveal they sat in G9 & G10. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 22, 2021

Going to listen to "Touch" and have a cry, brb. #DaftPunk pic.twitter.com/Vi4MuDuQ36 — Alex Metric (@Alexmetric) February 22, 2021

As we know, Daft Punk’s legacy is undeniable, and it is hard to find any person in the music industry (and even film industry, considering how they have made films and have also created the soundtrack for ‘Tron: Legacy’) who hasn’t been touched by their music.

