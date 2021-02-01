Celebrate Oliver Heldens’ Birthday with this iconic set from Sensation White 2015

By Jake Gable

At this point, it’s fair to say Oliver Heldens is a man of many talents! Aside from being one of the most likeable figures in dance music, Oli combines his (often hilarious) sense of humour and genuine nature with a real talent in the studio, flexing his powerful production prowess on tracks like ‘Freedom For My People’, ‘Set Me Free’, and ‘Somebody’ in recent times. His flurry of red-hot releases in 2020 cemented his status as one of the world’s most in-demand artists, and he then set about crafting fresh new bangers for 2021 in the shape of his stunning remix for Above & Beyond, and HI-LO wobbler ‘Athena’. In addition to providing reworks for Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake in modern times, Monsieur Heldens has also launched his new OH2 label to run alongside his existing imprint, Heldeep Records.

Today, Heldens turns 26 years old and to celebrate his birthday, we want to throw it back to one of our favourite Heldens sets of all time! When picking a finest Oli performance, the archives are certainly ripe with potential selections… His Creamfields sets on those sunny afternoons at the Horizon Stage are always pretty legendary, his genre-bending musical journey at Ultra Music Festival in Miami (2019) will always live long in the memory, and his ‘phantom of the drop-era’ showing at the Royal Concertgebouw last Summer was a certain strong contender for ‘set of the year’. But today, we’re throwing it right back to 2015, at Sensation: The Legacy, where the iconic event – which asks all attendees to dress head to toe in strictly plain-white clothing – celebrated their 15th anniversary in style, adding Oli to a line-up which included Fedde Le Grand, Bakermat, Sander van Doorn, and Laidback Luke.

This was early-Heldens at his pop-induced best, zipping through a sizzling tracklist which included his mash-up of Fox Stevenson‘s ‘Sweets’ vs Kanye West & Estelle‘s ‘American Boy‘, and fan-favourite hits such as ‘Bunnydance’, ‘Melody’, ‘Shades of Grey’, and his legendary ‘Return of the Mack‘ remix. You can catch the full performance below – packed with more than 50,000 ravers inside the Johan Cruijff ArenA – and from all of us at We Rave You… Happy Birthday Oliver Heldens!

Image Credit: Rukes.com