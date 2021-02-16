Must-Have Pages for Your Artist Website

By Yotam Dov 11

An artist website is like having your studio online. It is the platform to showcase your artwork to people so that they can learn more about you and what you do.

Your website design should be neat and attractive. You should also choose good fonts for your website to beautify its structure. Having a good website can even be more effective compared to studio visits since your website is always accessible to everyone worldwide.

Having a personal artist website is good, but it might not serve its importance when it is not well-built. It is essential that your website is not just nicely built but has all the essential elements and pages to attract more visitors.

How to Make an Artist Website

You can make your website yourself without being tech-savvy. There are a variety of templates specially designed for artists. You can choose from to get the job done.

Here are some tips to help you make an artist website.

Choose a domain name : Your domain name should include your name because it is your brand and the easiest way for people to find you online. Your full name or stage name should be a part of your website’s URL.

: Your domain name should include your name because it is your brand and the easiest way for people to find you online. Your full name or stage name should be a part of your website’s URL. Choose a platform to use : There are many Content Management Systems (CMS) with unique artist templates you can choose from to design your website. Your budget and the functionalities of the website will determine which of them to use.

: There are many Content Management Systems (CMS) with unique artist templates you can choose from to design your website. Your budget and the functionalities of the website will determine which of them to use. Craft out your content : Your content must be creatively crafted out to represent you and your brand. Use high-quality images and optimized content to attract more leads.

: Your content must be creatively crafted out to represent you and your brand. Use high-quality images and optimized content to attract more leads. Build the website : You can build your website from scratch or use an existing template. Add your website pages. We’ll talk about essential pages you should add to your website later on.

: You can build your website from scratch or use an existing template. Add your website pages. We’ll talk about essential pages you should add to your website later on. Launch the website: The final stage is to launch the website you’ve built. It is good for a better experience that you choose a very reliable company to host your website.

Must-Have Pages for Your Artist Website

The essential pages you must have on your website as an artist are the following:

About Page

The about page is a section of the website where you as an artist describe everything about yourself, the skills you have, and what you do. It is crucial that you add your bio and experience here.

Contact Page

This page is as important as the website itself. After going through your website and being impressed with your work, there should be a way for visitors to reach out to you, right? An artist’s contact page should include all the available means he/she can be reached.

You can add your phone number, email address, home or studio address, and links to all your social media profiles.

Portfolio Page

Another significant must-have page on your artist website is the portfolio page. This is where you showcase your artwork for people to see.

A few of your best projects should be nicely arranged on your home page with a link to another page where you showcase all your works.

You should use very high-quality images for your portfolio page, and the photos should be well-optimized for easy search and so that your website will load faster. Also, ensure that you arranged the images in categories for easy navigation.

Links Page

You must have a page where you link to your affiliated websites such as your publisher, performance spaces that present your work, galleries, and magazines that you’re featured in. If there are websites that may have a page devoted to you, link to them too.

You should also request that the websites link to your website too. This will surely make you more visible online.

Services Page

The services page is where you highlight the services you offer. As an artist, if there are other services you offer aside from what you’re known for, this is where you can state them.

Your services page must be compelling enough so that your potential clients will see reasons to patronize you over your competitors.

Testimonials Page

Everyone likes feedback. People tend to check reviews of others before they go ahead to patronize most businesses. So, it is vital that you get good feedback from previously satisfied clients.

Although testimonials can be on the home page, it is still important that you have a page where you put in detail the reviews you have from other clients. This shows you’re who you claim to be.

Introduce Yourself with an Appealing Website

With a modern and professional website, you’ll be able to stand out from the crowd and show your art pieces to a wide audience. Create your website including these six must-have pages and make it informative and attractive to visitors.

Image Credit: William White on Unsplash