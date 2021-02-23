Russia allows full capacity concerts in two Siberian regions

By Lilla Vásárhelyi

Slowly but surely it seems like the live music industry can arise from the ashes in certain countries, for example in Russia, where authorities gave permission for two regions to organize live music events at full capacity.

Two regions in southwestern Siberia, the Kemerovo and the Novosibirsk oblasts (federal subjects of Russia) are the first to remove restrictions and allow events to take place on full scale. The governor of the Kemerovo region signed the decree at the beginning of February, while the governor of the Novosibirsk region – including the third-most populous city in Russia – recently signed a same one, both of them coming into force now. Russia’s live music industry can now be up to date with the capacity restrictions and mandatory format configurations in each region, thanks to a database published by a group of Russian organisations including the Association of Concert, Theatre and Ticket Organisations (KTiBO). According to the database, which is updated as and when local authorities amend restrictions, the Kemerovo region and the Novosibirsk region are the only areas operating at 100%. Regions including St. Petersburg, Moscow, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, Chelyabinsk, Orenburg and Leningrad are currently allowing venues and theatres to host concerts with up to 75% capacity. In some regions such as Transbaikal, the Republic of Crimea, and the Republic of Mordovia the capacity limit is as low as 30%.