Russia allows full capacity concerts in two Siberian regions

Slowly but surely it seems like the live music industry can arise from the ashes in certain countries, for example in Russia, where authorities gave permission for two regions to organize live music events at full capacity.

Two regions in southwestern Siberia, the Kemerovo and the Novosibirsk oblasts (federal subjects of Russia) are the first to remove restrictions and allow events to take place on full scale. The governor of the Kemerovo region signed the decree at the beginning of February, while the governor of the Novosibirsk region – including the third-most populous city in Russia – recently signed a same one, both of them coming into force now. Russia’s live music industry can now be up to date with the capacity restrictions and mandatory format configurations in each region, thanks to a database published by a group of Russian organisations including the Association of Concert, Theatre and Ticket Organisations (KTiBO). According to the database, which is updated as and when local authorities amend restrictions, the Kemerovo region and the Novosibirsk region are the only areas operating at 100%. Regions including St. Petersburg, Moscow, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, Chelyabinsk, Orenburg and Leningrad are currently allowing venues and theatres to host concerts with up to 75% capacity. In some regions such as Transbaikal, the Republic of Crimea, and the Republic of Mordovia the capacity limit is as low as 30%.

As of February 23, Russia has confirmed 4,189,153 cases of coronavirus and 84,047 deaths, with the numbers slowly declining as the population is gradually being vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, proved to be 91.6% effective against  symptomatic COVID-19, according to final-stage clinical trials results published in the The Lancet medical journal. Moscow announced it had registered its third vaccine against the coronavirus and promised to introduce the jab to the population by March. Although live music events can’t operate on full capacity just yet, the capital city relaxed some of the coronavirus restrictions in January, including fully reopening colleges and specialist education institutions.

0