San Holo announces second album details, releases new single

By Ellie Mullins 12

Following on the success from his first album, ‘album1’, San Holo surprised fans yesterday by announcing the news of his second studio album. Sharing its title with the first released single ‘bb u ok?’, the new album arrives to streaming platforms on May 21. Compiled of 20 tracks, it will feature collaborations with artists such as Mija, Chet Porter, American Football and also longtime collaborator The Nicholas.

To celebrate this news, San Holo released the second single from the album, ‘find your way’ which features Bipolar Sunshine. This is the first of two collaborations between the pair, and is not the first time they have teamed up. On ‘album1’, Bipolar Sunshine leant his vocals to ‘brighter days’. ‘find your way’ is a track perfect for singing along to, and showcases San Holo’s more indie, softer side of producing which has certainly come out a lot more over the past few years.

“I tend to look at the music I put out as different chapters in my life … I wrote ‘bb u ok?’ during a new chapter of my life … I was learning how to deal with what happens “after love.” I flew to LA and just started writing and writing, trying to express everything I had been feeling for the last few months. The change in scenery definitely helped, going back to LA (like I did for album1) brought back some good memories of that previous chapter.” – San Holo

‘bb u ok?’ is available for pre-order and pre-save, and you can also find exclusive merchandise here. Don’t forget to also stream the new single ‘find your way’ below.



Image credit: press