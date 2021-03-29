deadmau5 and Pollen will take Miami with triple ‘day of the deadmau5’ in October

By Samantha Reis 11

deadmau5 has teamed up with Pollen to organise the most extravagant Halloween celebration. For three days and three nights, Miami will be taken over by an event of the highest quality, with the signature of the Canadian electronic music pioneer. In the past few years, ‘day of the deadmau5‘ events have become a must-attend Halloween tradition. Thanks to the incredible genius and creativity of Joel Zimmerman, aka deadmau5, these music events have gone down in history for their magnificence. Whether it’s the custom-decorated helmet, the audio-visual production or the talent of this special mouse, these Halloween celebrations have generated the most daring captions. However, and being one of the world’s most respected electronic music producers of this era, deadmau5 has decided to go even further. In 2019, the charismatic artist held a sold-out show at the famous Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, and in 2020 he organised a double dose of spectacularity with performances in Atlanta and Chicago. Now, deadmau5 has teamed up with leading travel experience creators Pollen to offer fans something even more bombastic and original. What could be better than a ‘day of the deadmau5’? Only a triple dose of Halloween’s most haunting event. The 2021 edition will take place from 28 to 31 October in a city well used to the best parties: Miami.

The full experience includes accommodation, from check-in on 28 to check out on 31, but the party plan leaves little room for rest. In addition to the main events, there will also be add-on activities to enjoy. The weekend’s itinerary will be centred around South Beach hotels, Miami’s hottest nightclubs and the most desirable venues. The festivities will unfold into several original events, whose some names allude to deadmau5’s well-known work, including the most recent. The motto is ‘Three days. Three nights. Moar mau5‘ and that’s what you’re going to get. The fun will start on Thursday, October 28, with mau5tales Ghosts of Miami Tour (add-on) and a welcome party. ‘Are You Not Afraid?‘ is the name of this first party that will feature deadmau5 alter-ego testpilot and his special guests, yet to be revealed. The following day kicks off with party brunch ‘There Might Be Coffee‘ (add-on). Friday’s plans also include a deadmau5 popup shop and a records showcase from the artist’s iconic label mau5trap. The main event of the day will be an unforgettable unplugged sunset show from deadmau5. On Saturday, October 30, there will be a refreshing and thematic Pomegranate pool party with a quality lineup entirely curated by the one and only deadmau5. Prior to this party, there will be also a ‘There Might Be Coffee’ brunch. The day will end with the live show ‘day of the deadmau5′.

This itinerary was designed to perfectly suit deadmau5 fans’ most secret desires and the result is unbelievable. Especially after everything that has gone down in the last year, no one will want to miss this marathon of good music and fun. The billboard is signed by the world-famous mau5trap and the newly released hau5trap, the imprints of the Canadian artist.

For this ambitious project, the six-time Grammy nominee has joined Pollen. Founded by brothers Callum and Liam Negus-Fancey, the brand creates unique travel experiences around peoples tastes and preferences, allowing fans to connect in on-of-a-kind itineraries. The concept brings together the best travel experiences in one place, pairing world-class entertainment with the world’s most exciting destinations.

To secure your place at the ‘day of the deadmau5’ 2021 events, all you need is a $30 deposit. The packages go on sale on Thursday, April 1 and monthly payment plans will be available interest-free. For locals, a limited number of three-day party passes will be available with no hotel accommodations included. See all information about ticket booking here.

Image Credits: deadmau5 (Press)