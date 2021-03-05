Fabric announces huge reopening 42-hour weekend celebration this June

By Alexander Costello 20

Famous and popular club Fabric has announced its return. The iconic venue located in Farringdon, London, is set to welcome back loyal party-goers with a special 42-hour reopening weekend celebration. The club’s first event is due to take place on Friday, 25th June, just days after the country’s plan to lift all of their lockdown restrictions. When the party commences, revellers can access the club with doors opening from 10:00pm, and remaining open until 10:00am the following morning. Celebrations continue on the Saturday with doors back open at 10:00pm, before wrapping up at 4:00am on Sunday. In a statement posted on their Facebook account, Fabric wrote:

“As the world unlocks from the covid restrictions we are looking forward to welcoming artists and clubbers back at EC1. On 25th June we open our doors starting with a 42 hour weekend-long celebration of UK-based talent & residents, blending house, techno, D&B and more. We are also announcing a series of July events as part of our reopening.”

While the news of Fabric’s return has revellers eager to get back on the dancefloor, the reopening is dependent on their ability t do it safely under government sanctioned covid protocols. Time will tell as we see how the Uk’s roadmap to lifting the restrictions unfolds.

First opening in October, 1999, Fabric has been at the cornerstone of London’s nightlife. The club has three separate rooms (two of which feature stages for live acts) which each have their own independent sound systems. Regular guests include Adam Beyer, Bicep, Charlotte de Whitte, Kolsch, Maya Jane Coles, and many more. In 2016, Fabric had its licences revoked, announcing that the venue would be closed permanently. Following a campaign supported by popular DJs and musicians, over £200,000 was raised towards a legal fighting fund to appeal the decision. Fabric reopened in November that year.

Want to secure tickets for the event? You can grab them right here.

Image credits: FABRICLIVE by Sophie Harbinson