Insomniac festival HARD is coming to the UK this August

By Ellie Mullins 16

Insomniac-lead festival HARD has been at the epicentre of the festival circuit for a long time now. Priding itself on its diverse electronic lineup, from trance to techno and dubstep to house, and every other genre you could possibly think of, it has grown into a monster of an event since its inception in 2007. Growing into its own event brand under the Insomniac umbrella, they had expanded to include more than just one festival over the years such as HARD Summer, HARD Day of the Dead, Holy Ship! and more, and now a UK event is set to join the roster.

The festival and brand makes its return to the UK in the form of HARD UK, a one day festival set to take place on August 21. The venue of choice? Iconic London venue The Drumsheds, where Above & Beyond have also recently announced ABGT450 to take place. With the organisers on Twitter exclaiming that “We’re packing up and sending it!”, this adds to the excitement of UK events returning to normality soon, ready in time for the summer. Teasing that a lineup is set to drop ‘very’ soon, we’re expecting a huge lineup.

In other news, the regular HARD Summer festival, taking place July 31 and Aug 1 at the NOS Event Center in San Bernardino in California is still set to take place although an official lineup is yet to be confirmed.

GET IN, we're headed to London! ✈️ @HARDFEST makes its return to the UK at one of the most iconic venues @thedrumshedsldn on Saturday August 21, 2021. Lineup reveals incoming. 🔥👀 Sign up for first access to Presale Tickets + more info → https://t.co/Ff0x7HdPrp pic.twitter.com/pITnlXlFqv — HARD UK (@HARDfestUK) March 18, 2021

Image credit: HARD Summer