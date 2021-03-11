Life is Beautiful releases stacked and diverse lineup for 2021

By Juan Llorens 11

One of the biggest festivals in the United States, Life is Beautiful, has released its lineup for 2021. After a dark year in the live music industry, the Las Vegas-based festival has shined a much-needed light at the end of this year-long tunnel.

The festival headliners include some of today’s and the past’s greatest acts, including Billie Eilish, Green Day, and Tame Impala. In the electronic dance realm, artists such as Illenium, Dillon Francis, Gorgon City, Cash Cash, San Holo, Lost Frequencies, Ekali, and many more will partake in this special edition of the festival. Justin Weniger, Partner at LIB, stated,

“When curating the lineup for Life is Beautiful this year, we challenged ourselves to stay grounded in the realities of the year that we just lived. The way we discover artists changed, the places we listened to music evolved, and the meaning of music deepened as we listened in new ways. This year’s lineup isn’t our 2019 lineup in 2021. It’s our 2021 lineup, and celebrates the artists, both established and emerging, who were the shining lights during our darkest days.”

We are beyond excited for the start of a new chapter and the end of the pandemic. For those who want to attend one of the first festivals post-pandemic, tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 12 at 10 a.m. PST at their official website. Check out the full lineup down below:

Image Credit: Cameron Grant