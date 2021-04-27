Amnesia to hold open-air Pyramid show in London

By Nicole Pepe 19

Amnesia has just announced they will be holding an open-air show in partnership with Pyramid and Do Not Sleep, in London at The Drumsheds, September 3rd, 2021.

Amnesia presents Pyramid, an all-day and all-night bash featuring a dual-stage setup with both indoor and outdoor (open-air) stages in an effort to bring Ibiza to London for the first time since their sold-out event at Printworks in 2019. The lineup features acts such as Ricardo Villalobos, Honey Dijon, and other guests. The indoor portion of the event is to be hosted by Ibiza-native Do Not Sleep to bring to the crowd Ilario Alicante, Richy Ahmed, Marco Faraone, Sidney Charles b2b Prunk, and Ray Mono. The founders behind this event aim to make this show the thrill of a lifetime in the wake of re-openings, which is looking super promising and has all the potential to be a staple in the memory of all Londoners.

The show will be held at The Drumsheds, a fancy new space at Meridian Water near the N18 area, making it super accessible from public transportation. Due to the uber-secluded space, the event is only guaranteed to be louder and longer.

TICKETS From £39.50 (Seven-day window to sign up for the event opens Monday, April 12th at 3 pm)

EVENT TIMES September 3rd, 2021 – Midday to 10:30 pm (last entry 6 pm)

VENUE ADDRESS Meridian Water, Argon Rd, London N18 3BW

For more information or to purchase tickets click here.

Image Credit: Amnesia Ibiza (via Facebook)