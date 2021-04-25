AREA21 set to release debut album this Fall

By Nicole Pepe 24

AREA21 has announced that their debut album will be out this Fall.

It’s no news that legendary DJ/producer Martin Garrix and hip-hop producer Maejor have joined forces to bring to life the collaborative group AREA21. Earlier this month, AREA21 released their debut single ‘La La La’ from their highly anticipated debut album. After the release of the new single, there was some speculation of when the entire album will drop, however in a press release, the pair announced that their first album is set to be released this upcoming Fall.

In a press release mainly dedicated to the announcement of Garrix and Maejor signing the new project and debut album to STMPD RCRDS/Hollywood Music Group (Disney Music Group), there was also a short and sweet sentence of the groups singles to be released between the Spring and Summer, leading up to the full release in the Fall.

“The music of AREA21 follows a story arc of two alien travelers who are tripping through the cosmos spreading a message of unity and good vibes when they accidentally come crashing to Earth. Their adventures are portrayed musically and visually throughout a series of songs and accompanying animated videos, produced by award-winning animation studio Titmouse (Run the Jewels, Dua Lipa), set to roll out this spring & summer and culminating in an album due out this fall.”

Exciting things are around the corner for AREA21, but in the meantime, you can listen/watch their debut project ‘La La La’ below:

Click here for the official AREA21 YouTube channel.

Image Credit: Martin Garrix (via Facebook)