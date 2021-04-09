REZZ confirms upcoming collaboration with artist Dove Cameron

Despite pressure from the current pandemic on the music industry, strong momentum continues for one of electronic dance music’s most in-demand female producers, REZZ. On top of revealing that her album was done, and teasing new tour production dubbed “actual SORCERY”, the Canadian star has confirmed a new and upcoming collaboration with American actress and singer Dove Cameron. The news was picked up on social media where a fan’s sharp eye caught Isabelle Rezazadeh(REZZ) commenting on Cameron’s live Instagram stream, before sharing a picture of the commotion on social platform Twitter. In the comment section, EDM’s ‘Space Mom’ wrote “can’t wait for our song to come out aaaaaaaaaa“. Not long after, Dove Cameron quoted the fans tweet tagging ‘@OfficialRezz‘ in the process. Take a look at the thread below to see how it went down.

Of course, it wasn’t long after that REZZ confirmed the collaboration further, replying to Dove Cameron with the caption: “IM STOOOKEEEDD“. With details of an official release date still under wraps, we can assume that the lid will be lifted on this collab soon, as fans are already speculating how this collaboration will sound. However, you can expect that the new track will be nothing short of spectacular, especially given the production capabilities of REZZ when she is in the studio.

Signed to Deadmau5‘s record label, Mau5trap, REZZ joins a handful of artists and producers forefronting the Tech-house genre, pushing the very boundaries with her unique sounds found in previous albums Mass Manipulation and Certain Kind of Magic. Stay tuned for more updates and when we report a release date for the upcoming collaboration. In the meantime, head over to our website’s music section to discover the latest releases from your favourite artists across the scene.

