Scotland will reopen music venues and theatres from May 17

By Samantha Reis 3

There’s good news for Scots, life looks like it is picking up a bit more steam in the middle of next month. According to The Scotsman and taking into account the latest guidance on the reopening of indoor and outdoor events, music venues and festivals in Scotland have been given the green light to reopen from May 17.

From this date on, music venues, cinemas, theatres, comedy clubs and festivals will be allowed to return to business under certain conditions. Indoor spaces will admit crowds of up to 100 people, provided that social distancing can be ensured. In outdoor spaces, events and festivals may hold up to 500 people. This is one of the parts of a plan that foresees a gradual increase in the number of people allowed in events over the coming months.

The following month, Scotland’s roadmap out of pandemic restrictions will move into its next step. At the beginning of June, the aim is to allow 200 people for indoor venues and 1000 for outdoor events. If all goes according to plan and there are no setbacks, by the end of June these guidelines will be increased again, raising to 400 the number of people allowed indoors and 2000 for outdoor venues.

Official information provided in The Scotsman indicates that:

‘From 17 May some outdoor and indoor events will be able to take place (all conditional on supportive data). In addition, there will be further work to develop a process and guidance for events with proposed numbers above the standard limits. Specific restrictions on capacities are to be discussed and agreed in the coming weeks in consultation with the events industry.’

Across the border, in England, the plan out of Covid-19 restrictions is also progressing gloriously. On the same date, May 17, the British will enter into the third and penultimate phase of Boris Johnson‘s plan of reopening. This phase will include the return of indoor hospitality and the lifting of most social contact regulations. England is expecting to return to full capacity from June 21.

Image Credit: Sanctuary Glasgow (via Facebook)