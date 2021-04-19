Seth Troxler launches weekly Dream Access Television series on Twitch

By Lilla Vásárhelyi

Following his collaboration with Beatport in February to celebrate Black History Month, Seth Troxler returns to Twitch once again with a brand new online series called Dream Access Television.

DAT is an entirely free weekly programme, set to launch on April 20 covering music news, talk shows, interviews, food-related topics and various other forms of streamable content. Based on the official Instagram post:

“Dream Access TV is a nostalgic take on public broadcasting from yesteryear. This is a channel devoted to the odd and quirky format made popular in 70’s-90’s America. DJs and artists will host weird and wonderful shows – and encouraged to go on excursions to places and situations where we (and they) are unaccustomed. DAT is b-movie satire and quasi-journalism.”

While the full schedule will be announced soon, a couple of guests have been revealed. Seth Troxler himself will host a talk show called Seth Speaks, while comedy writer and online personality Austin Gebbia a.k.a. Dear Morni is going to collaborate with veteran DJ Bill Patrick to anchor a news show. Trumpet player and vocalist Greg Paulus and American fingerstyle guitarist/composer John Camp will curate their Jazz Hands program. Hailing from Bangkok, DJ Mendy Indigo is going to present a food show under her chef alter ego Shit Mendy Cooks, joined by iconic UK house master Eats Everything for a DJ Mukbang.

Seth hinted mysterious information about the content of Dream Access Television:

“It’s about everything else and operates at the perimeters of our lives and interests. We aim to entertain and inform the viewer with oddball shows and skits ranging from cooking and eating shows, to interview formats and music based programming. A hodgepodge of content that uniquely creates a space that is both everything and nothing at all. It’s a figment of my imagination and the imagination of all the artists involved. We’re creating a new channel deep in the twilight zone of our minds and the dance music conscious.”

Queer-owned livestream and resource platform, Community Bread will join the stream with their vibrant group to support marginalized voices. American DJ/producer and electronic avant-pop artist Matthew Dear is also added to the lineup, who’s going to host The Matt Dear Show. German-Chilean techno producer Mathias Aguayo will go on “adventure expeditions from the future“; classic Chicago producer Hiroko Yamamura “the joyous Misery Index” co-starring with Mexican powerhouse Luis Flores and LA-based techno maestro Drumcell.

You can check the announcement here and don’t forget to tune in to this unique experience on April 20 via Twitch.

Image Credit: Brian Park