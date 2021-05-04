Boris Brejcha and Arctic Lake link up on new single ‘House Music’: Listen

By Samantha Reis

Despite his colourful Venetian mask, Boris Brejcha has nothing to hide. His talent is recognised worldwide by the entire electronic dance music circuit, not only for his exquisite music production but also for the unique energy he delivers when he is behind the decks. While live events seem to be slowly coming back to life, Boris Brejcha continues on an exciting spree of releases. This time, the German DJ and music producer combines forces with London pop trio Arctic Lake to release ‘House Music‘. This brilliant track was officially released last Friday via Ultra Records.

‘House Music’ comes to us less than a month after ‘Spicy‘, the melodic pearl that Boris gave us as a sample of his forthcoming album, which is planned to be released in November. This was a single steeped in the German producer’s DNA, gathering all the ingredients of a genre he himself introduced, the ‘high-tech minimal’. ‘House Music’ is a twist on that musicality and takes a different path, showing once again Boris Brejcha’s versatility and talent. However, if you think a house track called ‘House Music’ is linear and literal, well… It could be if it didn’t have the hand of this irreverent artist.

For this mysterious and abstract interpretation of house music, Boris paired up with a trio that is no longer unknown in the industry. Arctic Lake is one of the names also present on ZHU‘s latest album, on the track ‘Yours’. Emma Foster‘s delightful vocals and the group’s indie sound and creativity seem to be increasingly appealing to electronic music artists and Boris was not indifferent either.

Just in time for summer, ‘House Music’ arrives like a breath of fresh air, ready to spread good vibes and grant everyone a good time. The background melody is soft and steady, creating the perfect canvas for all the other elements. The high-pitched vocals convey the ephemerality of the summer nights and delight with their velvety smoothness. The sounds typically present in house tracks, such as the lively clap, the piano riffs and the bouncy rhythm are recognisable, yet Boris’ creativity does not allow for linearity. The track is interrupted by ‘House Music’ sung by a booming voice and pounding bassline.

This single is accompanied by a music video as irreverent as the song. For one month, Boris Brejcha challenged his Instagram fans to send in videos of their special dance moves. The result is featured in the music video for ‘House Music’, which is composed of several video clips of Boris’ followers dancing to the sound of his latest single.

This track is an ode to house music and dance. It is the private interpretation of Boris Brejcha and Arctic Lake but invites you to reflect that house is a state of mind, more than just a music genre. Let yourself get involved and groove to the sound of ‘House Music’. Press play below:

Image Credit: Boris Brejcha (via Facebook), Arctic Lake (via Facebook)