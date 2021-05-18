Lollapalooza announces 2021 dates for the festival’s 30th Anniversary

With live shows and festivals starting to take place again across the country as the United States begins to open up, all eyes have been focussed on Chicago’s most legendary and iconic festival Lollapalooza on whether it will go ahead later this year.

Although Lollapalooza’s founder Perry Farrell seemed optimistic for festivals to return back in March, nerves were still running high earlier this week as rumours were spreading that the Mayor’s Office and CDPH (Chicago Department of Public Health) had been having discussions with large events organisers including Lollapalooza, on how to bring back music experiences safely. However, all nerves have been shattered as the festival organisers posted to social media to announce the festival’s brand new dates being the 29 July till 1 August of this year.

Taking place at the historic Grant Park in Downtown Chicago at a full capacity, this year’s edition will be celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the event. To be able to attend, festival-goers will be required to be either fully vaccinated or show a recent negative Covid-19 test result, which is in accordance with current local public health guidance in the State of Illinois.

“We’ve made tremendous progress in containing the spread of COVID-19, with all of our leading metrics stable or on the decline. This is a reason to celebrate and why we’re able to make this announcement today. To ensure we celebrate safely this summer I encourage everyone to continue to be safe and smart; if you’re sick, stay home; wash your hands frequently; wear a mask if you’re traveling or using public transit; and most importantly get vaccinated if you haven’t already.” – CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D.

The festival’s lineup is being released tomorrow, 19 May at 10am CT, followed by the ticket sale shortly after, the same day at 12pm CT. Check out Lollapalooza’s official website for further information.

