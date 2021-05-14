The Magician releases infectious track ‘Hippies’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 4

The Magician, whose real name is Stephen Fasano, has truly cemented himself as a powerhouse in the world of dance music ever since exploding onto the scene back in 2011 when he remixed Lykke Li‘s ‘I Follow Rivers’. Playing some of the world’s biggest clubs and festivals including Coachella, EDC Las Vegas, and Printworks in London, the producer has had huge success over the years, recently passing over 300 Million Streams on Spotify. The Belgium-based legendary DJ and producer is now treating fans and listeners alike as he releases a brand new track titled ‘Hippies‘ featuring mesmerising vocals from the transatlantic duo Two Another.

Having already charted across Europe with his huge track ‘Sunlight’ in collaboration with Years & Years, as well as a wildly successful EP last year ‘Renaissance’, ‘Hippies’ certainly seems like it will continue the success. An addictive and groovy production, with perfectly infectious vocals from Two Another, the end result is a track that will get everyone dancing, a club-ready song that will get stuck in every listener’s head. The Magician shows his incredible talent that has made him so successful over the past decade. ‘Hippies’ already sounds like a timeless classic that is just waiting to be the song of the summer. When discussing the track The Magician stated:

“Imagine in a studio… a Brazilian music group, a UK 90’s rave producer and Prince making a track. The result is a groove that takes you somewhere outside of time, a place of freedom.”

‘Hippies’ is out now on Black Butter Records, and you can check this unmissable track for yourself on Spotify below.



Image Credit: The Magician (via Facebook)