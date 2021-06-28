Armin van Buuren announces exclusive Romanian solo show at ‘Sound of Bucharest’

By Ryan Ford 70

Armin van Buuren has, today, announced a new upcoming solo show as part of a spectacular new music experience, Sound of Bucharest, that will take place over in Romania in late September.

During a press conference today at the Palace of Parliament in Bucharest, ALDA CEO, Allan Hardenberg, and the mayor of the city, Nicușor Dan, came together to exclusively announce a revolutionary new music event entitled Sound of Bucharest. Taking place on the 25th September 2021, in Constitution Square in Romania’s capital, the event will invite the great Armin van Buuren to perform in front of the Bucharest fans for the first time in 7 years. The winner of multiple No.1 DJ titles, Armin van Buuren will open the series of annual events with a spectacular solo show that will be the iconic DJs’ biggest solo show in Europe this year. He will be playing exclusive sets throughout the event from two stages, and the Palace of Parliament will provide a picturesque backdrop with a grand live screening of the show, pioneering a brand new direction in the fusion of music and video.

Armin van Buuren made a surprise appearance at todays press conference to share his excitement for this new era for the city of Bucharest, where fans also received a stunning preview of what’s to come in September with an exclusive live set from the man himself.

Other major international artists will follow in van Buuren’s footsteps in future years at the grand new music event, making it an event you won’t want to miss year upon year.

The Sound of Bucharest event will take place every year, starting September 2021 and will showcase a phenomenal production in line with the consistent quality of events showcased by ALDA in previous decades. Sound of Bucharest is the second massive event to be announced in Romania by the global concept developer ALDA, as the highly-anticipated SAGA Festival will also take place in September this year, between 10 and 12 September, at Izvor Park in Bucharest.