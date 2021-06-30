Around the World 2021: Tomorrowland presents The Amicorum Spectaculum’s timetable

By Samantha Reis 20

With less than three weeks to go until the digital edition of music lovers’ favourite festival, Tomorrowland releases the full timetable. After all the distress, sadness and disappointment that has plagued People of Tomorrow in recent weeks following the official confirmation of the festival’s cancellation, Tomorrowland rekindles the magic by unveiling the final details of Around the World two-day digital music festival.

To delight festival-goers, the digital edition of this will feature one of the most mythical themes in Tomorrowland’s history: The Amicorum Spectaculum. Filled with figures from an enchanted circus, this theme promises to bring a lot of nostalgia to People of Tomorrow and spread magic all over the world, albeit virtually.

Around the World 2021 will take place on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 and, just like last year, it will be adapted to all time zones. During these two days, there is no distance, time zone or any barrier separating Tomorrowland fans from each other and the music. The magical island of Pāpiliōnem will host 6 spectacular stages, designed and developed through the latest 3D technology and video production. To ensure an authentic and immersive experience, the organisation has looked beyond the means and provided itself with cutting-edge digital magic. Inviting you to daydream, Tomorrowland once again offers the opportunity to celebrate friendship and the love of music in an enchanted place, where you can live through non-corporeal emotions. In addition to over 40 international artists and the People of Tomorrow, this mystical island will be inhabited by the iconic entertainers of Amicorum, which includes circus performers, fortune tellers and many more exciting acts.

As for the timetable, make sure you don’t miss the performances of your favourite artists. From 6 pm to 2 am, at the Mainstage, Atmosphere, Core, The Wall, Elixir, and Moose Bar, you will be able to enjoy the best contemporary electronic music and dance with your friends to the sound of big names such as Afrojack, Alan Walker, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, HI-LO, Lost Frequencies, Vini Vici, Tale Of Us, Nicky Romero and so many more. It will be two days of pure magic.

Visit the official website and bet on all the accessories to feel more into the spirit. Tickets and special packages are available for purchase at tomorrowland.com. Already have everything you need to travel to Pāpiliōnem? Grab your pass, available from 20€, and don’t miss this unique experience. See you there.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)