Clubbing restrictions lifted in Berlin after new plans announced

By Ryan Ford 8

On June 18th, restrictions were lifted in the German capital of Berlin, benefiting venues and nightclubs in the city as they seek to resume business and clubbing as usual.

Venues in the historic city will now be able to host outdoor events with music and dancing for up to 250 people maximum, at which up to 10 people from five different households will be allowed to attend together. Anyone attending, however, will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test and wear masks while up and dancing. The announcement, made by the local authorities, followed a plethora of successful trial events and research and is welcome news for venues, some of which have been closed since the spring of 2020.

Outdoor events without dancing can also now go ahead, at an increased capacity of 1000, and the curfew on alcohol sales in restaurants, bars and clubs in Berlin has been lifted.

COVID-19 cases in Germany have been on the gradual decline after a slight spike back in April this year. With a low infection rate now, many are glad to see the return of small-scale events and clubbing in one form or another, in the iconic city of Berlin.

Image Credit: GetByBus