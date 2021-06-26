Rootkey releases latest single ‘Wake Up’ feat. Miya: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Brazil-born producer/DJ Rootkey has just released his latest single ‘Wake Up.’ From an early age, music has been the one true passion for Rootkey, with the artist looking to gain as much experience as possible by working in clubs at the tender age of 14. This in turn allowed him to gather information and learn from the people around him, further showcasing his passion for one day being part of the electronic dance industry.

Over the years, Rootkey has looked at familiarising himself with a sound that best suits his style of music, with future house being the prominent genre for most of his releases to date. This time round, the artist has been able to produce a track powerful enough to create a journey of emotions for his listeners, whist the electric vocals courtesy of singer/songwriter Miya, help elevate this futuristic track to a different level.

With personal experiences the key driver to the production of ‘Wake Up,’ this latest track ‘is about betrayal, a relationship that is now over.” Looking to provide the listener with the sense that there is always a silver lining at the end of any bad relationship, the upbeat tempo of the song can definitely impact a person’s mood in the most positive of ways. In further detail, Rootkey states;

“Wake Up is about betrayal, a relationship that is now over; both subjects are aware of the rupture, but there is no strength to change, to improve their lives. The song wants to give the strength to be able to make the essential change to become better. The inspiration came from a personal experience, cause the artist lived this situation first-hand to people dear to him.”

Looking to make an impact within the dance scene, Rootkey has been releasing one fire track after the other. Not shy of getting out of his comfort zone whilst experimenting with different genres, Rootkey gained recognition for his track ‘Black Sheep.’ Supported by artists such as Fedde Le Grand, Sam Feldt, and Kryder; this would then kickstart an array of releases, including ‘Bad Smell’ featuring Kris Kiss, ‘Your Envy Will Be My Luck,’ and now Rootkey is back with “Wake Up.”

You can check out ‘Wake Up’ by Rootkey below, and let us know what you think of this latest single in the comments section.

Image Credit: Rootkey (via Press Release)