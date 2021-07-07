Ibiza government imposes new restrictions amid an increase in Covid-19 cases

By Jack Spilsbury 54

The Balearic government has announced a tightening of Covid-19 restrictions in the Ibiza area of Sant Antoni due to an increase in virus cases, the new restrictions have been introduced just a few weeks after the Baleric islands were added to the United Kingdom’s green travel list and were starting to allow back tourists who had been double vaccinated or had a negative test prior to arriving.

The new restrictions include the number of people who can gather to be reduced, meaning only 10 people can sit at a table in bars and restaurants outdoors and only 6 indoors, with the overall capacity of venues which now must close at 2am being limited to 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors. The sale of alcohol has also seen new restrictions introduced with shops in the area not being allowed to sell any alcohol between the hours of 9.30pm and 8am and all-inclusive resorts being limited to giving out alcohol to mealtimes only.

The new restrictions come into effect immediately after Ibiza saw over 500 new cases of Covid-19 over the weekend (303 on Sunday and 233 on Saturday). Tourism minister and government spokesperson, Iago Negueruela said in a press conference on Monday these new rules have been announced in order to contain the spread of the virus and urged young people who have been the majority of new cases to show responsibility and comply.

The Balearic government says it has to act, given the new influx of British and German tourists and party-goers, which can both travel quarantine free. however, there are worries that Ibiza along with the other Balearic islands will be removed from the UK’s green list when the list is next reviewed on July 15th, something that will be devastating to the recovering tourism industry.

Image Credit: Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel (via Facebook)