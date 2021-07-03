Pushing Daizies release heartwarming track ‘I’ll Be Alright’: Listen

By Jack Spilsbury 13

The mysterious American duo Pushing Daizies exploded onto the scene back in January and since then has been fascinating fans and listeners alike with their incredible signature sound which mainly focuses on the future bass genre. With well-loved tracks such as ‘I Want To Know’ and ‘Our Love’ already a part of the duo’s enticing and magical portfolio of music, the producers are gifting us again as they release a brand new track titled ‘I’ll Be Alright’

Although ‘I’ll Be Alright’ is Pushing Daizies 9th official release, this release marks something extremely special being that is this is the first song that the duo wrote together. Despite also writing the song, nothing has been lost on the production side of the track, ‘I’ll Be Alright’ is has a near-flawless production, with a fresh build-up that contains elegant piano keys before going into a bass-heavy drop accompanied by impeccable vocals. The track is extremely well written and tells a heartwarming story that Pushing Daizies explain themselves when they add:

“This is one of the first songs we ever wrote together. ‘I’ll Be Alright’ is a song about past relationships, and how no matter what has happened, you’ll always be alright. We’ve been holding onto this one for a while now and can’t wait to hear the response!”

‘I’ll Be Alright’ has been released on Steve Aoki‘s label Dim Mak and the release is accompanied by a good vibe filled animated lyric video that you can check out on Youtube here. Make sure you check this unmissable track out for yourself on Spotify below and let us know what you think!

Image Credit: Pushing Daizies (Press)