QUIX releases new DnB tune ‘Make Up Your Mind’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 17

QUIX returns to Steve Aoki‘s Dim Mak imprint with his new single ‘Make Up Your Mind’ featuring vocalist Jaden Michaels. This instant DnB classic features silky vocals atop QUIX’s signature emotive punch. ‘Make Up Your Mind’ pays homage to QUIX’s homeland, New Zealand where the dynamic genre has a majority of its’ following. This track follows up QUIX’s earlier release ‘IDK Vol. 2’ EP which consists of five heart-pumping tracks. Additionally, this new song will mark his second single with vocalist Jaden Michaels, the first being ‘Giving Up’ which was released in 2018 and has over half a million streams on SoundCloud alone.

The track opens up with Michaels’ vocals singing a heartfelt melody and rides on a steadily building bassline that culminates in a high-energy, goosebump-inducing drop. While the beat is fun and grounding, the lyrics speak smoothly.

“I actually started writing this beat last year during a Twitch stream; funnily enough, Jaden had already sent me the topline months before,” says QUIX. “Essentially, I mashed up the beat with her vocal and surprised myself with how well they worked together. I’ve never made a DnB song like this before, and I wanted to challenge myself to incorporate the mainstream style with my signature style.”

While this style might be new territory for QUIX, it’s one that surely doesn’t go unnoticed.

Listen to ‘Make Up Your Mind’ featuring Jaden Michaels below:

